Develop website for up-to-date database of properties: Hakim

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s Board of Administrators, has asked Commissioner Binod Kumar to develop a website for maintaining an up-to-date database of properties on the basis of their assessment and mutation.



"The database will help a common man to scan through the land records before purchasing any plot. There have been instances when water bodies have been filled up and single tracts of land have been sold as small plots causing harassment to the buyer in later stages regarding assessment or mutation. This is not desirable," said Hakim.

A person from Baishnabghata area under ward 100 called up at the 'Talk to KMC' programme and complained of inordinate delay in clearing mutation related issues. "Unnecessary sitting over files tantamount to corruption. Showcause the concerned official and seek an explanation from him," said Hakim.

He reiterated that there should not be any delay in clearing the mutation files when citizens are coming forward for payment. "The website should have a record of all the cleared files and if a particular file is not cleared the reason behind its non-clearance should be mentioned," he added.