Dev works underway at vast areas in Dumurjala

kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) is carrying out comprehensive development in vast areas in Dumurjala in Howrah.



Senior officials of HIDCO, including its Managing Director Debashis Sen, visited the area and conducted on the spot survey.

The facilities are likely to be opened within the next couple of months.

A children park is coming up along with a senior citizen's corner and an open-air gymnasium.

Work is on the setting up of a football ground and a hockey ground.

An island is being made for the tiny tots and special lighting arrangements will be made to make the place attractive.

The area, where the comprehensive development work is being carried out, is situated behind the Dumurjala Indoor Stadium.

The open field is used by the morning walkers and youths who play football during summer. Once completed the entire area will look smart and beautiful.

After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Howrah Municipal Corporation to develop the area which was used by the antisocial earlier.

Dumurjala stadium has been upgraded and an indoor stadium has been constructed. The road that leads to the stadium and beyond has been brightly illuminated.