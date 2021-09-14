Dev visits the Hills to shoot for 'Kishmish'

darjeeling: With the majestic Kanchenjunga in the backdrop and clear blue skies, actor Dev started shooting for the film "Kishmish" at India's highest railway station, Ghoom, on Monday.



Dev had arrived at Darjeeling on Sunday afternoon to shoot for the romantic comedy "Kishmish."

Incidentally, the film by Dev Entertainment Ventures was scheduled to release during this Durga Puja.

However, with delay in shooting owing to the ongoing Pandemic, the release had to be put on hold.

"We have the last leg of the shoot left. We will be shooting in Darjeeling for 10 days. The Hills have always been lucky for me with back to back box office hits including "Saanj Bati" and "Tonic." Hope the weather holds for a good shoot," said Dev, while talking to media persons at the Bagdogra Airport.The film directed by Rahul Mukherjee has Rukmini Maitra starring opposite Dev.

"There are a number of films scheduled to be released during Puja including Golondaj which has me in the cast," added Dev.