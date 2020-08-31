Dev urges Centre to consider reopening of cinema halls





Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP, Dev has urged Centre to reconsider the decision of not allowing cinema halls to start screening as many families depend on the people working there.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday published the guidelines for unlock 4 which would come into effect from September 1.

Though the open air theatres will be allowed to open maintaining physical distancing norms from September 21, cinema halls and closed door theaters have not been allowed to start functioning.

The Trinamool Congress MP has requested the Centre as well as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar to rethink about the decision.

On Sunday Dev tweeted, requesting GOI to rethink about opening of cinema halls. So many families are depending upon Cinema Hall.

Requesting Prakash Javdekar ji to rethink about the decision Folded hands. Support Movie Theaters Save

Cinemas."Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a series of steps for the film and television industries starting from allowing outdoor shooting at isolated places with 40 crew

members.

Banerjee made the announcement after holding a meeting with representatives of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and top brass of different channels at

Nabanna.

She has also allowed shooting of reality shows on condition that no audience can be brought in and the application process needs to be carried out online.