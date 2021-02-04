Dev to skip PM Modi's event at Haldia on February 7

Kolkata: Dev, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Ghatal, clarified that he would not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at Haldia in East Midnapore.



The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the inaugural programme of several infrastructure projects in the oil, gas and road sectors on February 7. Earlier, speculations were rife that Dev would attend the programme. BJP MP Saumitra Khan had tweeted a news report claiming that Dev and TMC MP from Kanthi Sisir Adhikari would attend the programme.

Replying to the tweet, Dev on Wednesday stated: "Dear Saumitra, I still feel very proud to see your journey and achievements. My sincere apologies, as I won't be able to make it to this event, but I am touched to have received this invite." Besides stating his inability to attend the event, Dev also recollected the same political ideologies that both, he and Khan, used to follow earlier. It may be recalled that Khan had got elected as a TMC MP from Bishnupur in 2014. Later, he shifted to BJP.

"U will always hold a special place of love n respect irrespective of our political ideologies. Irrespective of our political ideologies, as I still cherish the good old times we spent together, when you represented the same party as me. All the very best for this and my best wishes are always with you and your Party. Take care," Dev tweeted. Modi is scheduled to visit Haldia to dedicate several infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,742 crore including inauguration of a 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline, the LPG import terminal at Haldia, a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover besides laying the foundation stone of the second catalytic dewaxing unit.