Dev to play freedom fighter Bagha Jatin in his next

kolkata: Dev had earlier impressed the audience with his powerful performance as Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, the father of Indian football in Dhrubo Banerjee's periodic film 'Golondaaj.'



Come November and actor-turned-politician Dev will start shooting for 'BaghaJatin', a Bengali film on the revolutionary freedom fighter.To be directed by Arun Roy, who has earlier helmed historical and autobiographical Bengali films like 'Egaro, Hiralal' and '8/12 BinayBadal Dinesh', 'BaghaJatin' will see Dev in the title role. Born as JatindranathMukhopadhyay, he came to be called 'BaghaJatin' after killing a tiger.

On India's 75th Independence Day, the actor and TMC MP Dev took to his social media account to reveal the first look of the film. Dev, who is also the producer of the historical drama, wrote, "On the auspicious day of celebrating 75 years of Independence, our humble tribute to the legendary freedom fighter "Baghajatin". Presenting the official poster of our upcoming movie #Baghajatin." Of course, the film will have the iconic fight between BaghaJatin and the tiger. In fact, the director will also incorporate revolutionary freedom fighters like Rashbehari Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh, and Barin Ghosh too.

Though Dev will need prosthetics to get into the skin of BaghaJatin, the director believes he looks a lot like JatindranathMukhopadhyay so major prosthetics won't be necessary.

This year has been remarkable for Dev so far. His recent production 'Kishmish' with RukminiMaitra is a superhit and the actor is presently shooting 'Projapoti' with MithunChakraborty.

The actor is also gearing up for the release of 'Kacher Manush' during Durga Puja with Prosenjit Chatterjee.