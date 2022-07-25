Dev, Rituparna to get Bangabhushan

KOLKATA: Actors Dev and Rituparna Sengupta will be awarded Bangabhushan at a function at Nazrul Mancha on Monday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the awards to them.

Tabla player Anindyo Chatterjee, Sarod player Debjyoti Basu and vocalists Kaushiki Chakraborty and Shreya Ghosal will also be given the Bangabhushan.

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and Economist Kaushik Basu will be awarded Bangabhushan.

This is for the first time when the state government will award Bangabhushan to three institutions.

SSKM Hospital authorities will get Bangabhushan for their extraordinary contribution in the field of medical service particularly during the time of pandemic.

Three football clubs, namely, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club will also be given Bangabhushan for their contribution in the field of football.

It was learnt that Amartya Sen who was invited to receive the Bangabhushan award is not coming to the city as he is out of India now, and has no plans to visit the city, his family

sources said.