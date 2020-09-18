Dev extends support to get 9-yr-old's eye operated

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Dev has come forward to help a class seven student get his eye operated.

The MP from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency recently came to know that a family from Chandrakona in West Midnapore was in a helpless situation as they cannot arrange money for the boy's eye-operation. The task to arrange money had become more difficult due to the nationwide lockdown.

On Friday, Dev sent a person as his representative to their house with assurances of extending all support for the boy's eye operation. His parents have been informed that the boy will be brought to Kolkata in the next week for all necessary treatment.