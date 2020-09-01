Dev converts office into isolation camp

Kolkata: In a rare gesture, TMC MP from Ghatal and actor Dev Adhikari has converted his MP office in Debra in West Midnapore district into an isolation camp. People from his constituency have welcomed the move and lauded Dev for rising above politics.



"This is not something one would see too often especially when it comes to politics. Two-time MP, Dev has set an example," a local resident said. The actor himself announced the matter in his Twitter handle.

"Just converted my MP office at Debra into an isolation camp, so that it's put to better use. Hope this helps as a relief to some. I feel this is the right time, when most of the Party offices of all political parties can be put to the use of the people. Just saying," tweeted Dev.

In a separate incident, Satyakam Patnaik, a Trinamool Youth President of Gopiballavpur Block I, rushed a Covid infected patient to the hospital. None came forward to take the patient to the hospital. After Patnaik got the news, he wore a PPE suit and took the sick person to Gopiballavpur Hospital in Jhargram district on his own motorcycle.