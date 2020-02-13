Detailed survey initiated to examine condition of libraries in state: Siddiqullah Chowdhury
Kolkata: Mass Education Extension & Library Services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury in the Assembly on Thursday said that a detailed survey has been initiated to examine the condition of various libraries in the state.
In the face of criticism by some Opposition MLAs on the possible shutting down of different libraries across the state, Chowdhury told the House during a question-answer session that his department has already initiated a survey to look into the conditions of various libraries.
One of the main objectives of the move is to set up adequate infrastructure in the libraries which might have been lagging.
The survey will ensure that all the libraries function properly. He further said that there are many libraries in the rural parts of the state and in different localities as well. Steps have also been taken to extend support for the development of infrastructure of these libraries and to ensure the addition of new books.
The minister pointed out that his department has received a directive in this regard from the Chief Minister's office. He also pointed out that his department has constituted teams to digitise the rare books. Many rare books have already been digitised.
It may be mentioned here that his department has successfully digitised more than 34,000 rare books and many more are yet to be done. The work of digitisation of books is also going on in full swing at the district level. The condition of libraries in the state has improved a lot in the past nine years.
Chowdhury informed the Assembly that after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government had taken initiatives to set up new libraries. The number of Book Fairs has also gone up in the state in the past few years.
The membership has been made free by the present government, the minister said. He also added that more than 180 vacant posts of librarians have been filled up.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT