'Detailed report will be prepared to identify cause of water-logging'

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Thursday inspected the Gunia Khal and few other canals near Abhisikta More to identify the reason behind slow drainage of rain water in the region.



"A detailed report will be prepared to identify the reasons for water-logging. Many housing complexes in different areas (Jadavpur) have come up disturbing the drainage system," said Hakim during the inspection of canals near Abhisikta More.

He also conducted a meeting with KMC, railway, KMDA (Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority) and Irrigation department officials in connection with the water-logging issues in Sonarpur, Jadavpur, Behala and other places.

Construction of Garia to the Airport corridor of Metro is also a reason for water-logging. Metro pillars are being constructed in the Ruby crossing area due to which the drainage system is getting disturbed.

He reiterated that the capacity of KMC pumping stations will also be increased to maintain smooth flow of water.

A number of technical issues at Manikhali pumping station near Santoshpur in Maheshtala emerged as one of the prime reasons behind the delay in draining of water from parts of Behala in south Kolkata. This apart, a culvert constructed by the Railways near Santoshpur railway station underneath a bridge on the canal has been lying blocked, resulting in clogging of the drainage channel. It has been identified as another reason for the slow pace of drainage of the rain water.

However, the culvert will be demolished and constructed by the KMDA.