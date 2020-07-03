Detailed lists of Amphan beneficiaries prepared

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure all those who have been genuinely affected by Super Cyclone Amphan get relief, the state government ensured preparation of proper lists containing details of beneficiaries within seven days of the all-party meeting held recently to discuss the same. This comes when the state government has taken appropriate measures for proper scrutiny and verification of the same.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had fixed July 2 as the deadline for preparation of the lists containing names of genuinely affected people in 16 districts including four that witnessed severe effects of the Super Cyclone. Her direction came after the all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and the aftermath of Amphan.

Authorities of all the concerned districts have started sending the lists prepared by them to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and the state Disaster Management and Civil Defence department. Sources said that the district authorities have left no stone unturned in preparing an error-free list of the beneficiaries. The BDOs have sent the names only after carrying out proper inspection of the houses and other infrastructure, those claimed to have got damaged due to the cyclone, for which compensation has been sought.

At some places people even turned up at the BDO offices on Thursday to submit their applications seeking relief. As a result, authorities of some districts will be sending the lists after proper compilation at the earliest.

Two teams comprising officials of the state Disaster Management and Civil Defence department were also being pressed at the most-affected areas to oversee the work of relief distribution and preparation of the lists of genuinely affected people. A senior official said: "Stress has been given on verification of the documents and its genuinity to ensure that only genuinely affected people get the benefit."

The state government has already released Rs 6,500 crore ensuring direct benefits to Amphan affected people and for reconstruction of infrastructure in areas that have witnessed unprecedented devastation.