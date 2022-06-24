Detail report of all mental hospitals across state sought

kolkata: After the Pavlov Hospital was accused of a series of 'gross negligence' with the hospital superintendent facing questioning by the health officials in phases, the state health department has now sought in detail the current conditions of other mental hospitals across the state.



Various medical colleges which have a psychiatry unit will have to furnish data regarding the bed strength of the unit, number of dedicated doctors, how many patients admitted etc to Swasthya Bhavan.

The Health department has directed the Principals of the medical colleges having a psychiatric ward to submit a detailed report.

The chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in the districts will also submit the report giving the details if there is any mental hospital under their jurisdictions.

The officials have to mention how many psychiatrists or medical officers are there in a hospital. In the case of medical colleges, they will provide the number of professors or associate professors working in the department.

Meanwhile, Pavlov Hospital Superintendent Ganesh Prasad was served a show cause notice by the health department after the negligence had been reported.

Prasad faced interrogation by the senior health department officials at Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday. Steps may be taken against Prasad, sources said.

Incidentally, a team of senior health department officials on last Monday inspected the Pavlov Hospital and questioned hospital superintendent and other staff members in connection with a series of 'gross negligence' that came up in a recent report submitted by Deputy Director of Health Services (non communicable-II) Debasis Haldar and Additional Director of Health Services (mental health) Saibal Banerjee.

Around Rs 15 lakh is given to the hospital every month on account of food costs for the inmates. But the inmates are given unhealthy and rotten foods.

There is no diet committee in the hospital. Around Rs 1 crore is allotted for procuring dresses for the inmates but the health department report reveals that many of the women inmates are not provided with proper dresses.