Despite vaccine crunch Modi sent 65 million vials abroad: Trinamool

Kolkata: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his lackadaisical attitude towards the second wave of the Covid pandemic, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday blamed the former for vaccine shortage in the country.



Addressing a press conference, Trinamool spokesperson Bratya Basu alleged that when there was acute shortage of vaccines in the country, Modi sent 65 million vials to foreign countries to fetch appreciations and accolades. So, far 52 million vials have been made available in India. He further alleged that 150 Oxygen plants each worth Rs 200 crore had been set up across the country and after 6 months most of them had become inoperative.

Basu said on Saturday night the Mumbai police had intercepted a truck carrying Remdesivir worth Rs 8.7 crore at Vile Parle. Later, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and spokesperson of BJP went to the police station and said the consignment was meant for Gujarat. "How could a BJP leader get the consignment when only the state governments have the authority to possess them?" Basu asked. Trinamool leaders played a video that contained two speeches delivered by Modi on March 25 and April 3, 2020. On March 25, Modi had said "the battle of Kuruskhetra took only 18 days to come to an end and 21 days would be required to defeat Corona. Again, on April 3 he had requested people to light up candles for 9 minutes on April 9 to ward off the disease. We have seen what had happened after that," Basu remarked.

He said the first case of Corona was detected in Bengal on March 15, 2020. On March 16, Mamata Banerjee had set up Rs 200 crore funds to fight the disease. "On March 26 last year she wrote a letter to all the chief ministers requesting them to look after the migrant workers. On June 20, Banerjee had announced that free ration would be given till June 2021. In April 2020, a body comprising global experts to fight the pandemic was formed. The state government so far spent Rs 4,000 crore to fight the pandemic. The state government acquired beds in private hospitals and treatment in those facilities are free," he added.