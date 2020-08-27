Despite pandemic, death toll in state declines

Kolkata: Despite Covid total number of deaths in Bengal was less in between April 1 and July 31 this year compared to that of in 2019.



In between April 1 and July 31 in 2019, as many as 1,20,457 people died due to various reasons. The number in the corresponding period this year has reduced to 1,19,916 and it also includes the deaths due to Covid.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday provided the details on the number of deaths for this time period during the benefits distribution programme from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

This brought an end to all "baseless claims" by a quarter on total numbers of deaths in the state due to Covid. The figure has proved that the state government has successfully handled the Covid situation and till death 3019 people died due to Covid till date.

Besides taking all necessary steps to save even critical patients if they got infected to the disease, the Chief Minister had repeatedly said that co-morbidity was a crucial reason behind death of most people due to Covid.

This comes when the discharge rate in the state is

going up. On Wednesday the discharge rate was 79.75 percent.