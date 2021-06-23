Despite inclement weather, about 55K applications verified in 3 days

Kolkata: Despite inclement weather due to incessant rainfall, in its endeavour to ensure that no genuinely Cyclone Yaas-affected people is deprived from getting state's assistance, the Mamata Banerjee government has completed verification of 55,000 applications in just three days.



Verification by geo tagging the location of the damaged property — that started on June 19 — is the second phase of the Duare Tran programme. Applications were received in the first phase till June 18 by holding camps at the grassroot-level in the cyclone affected five districts — North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Howrah. Camps also held at Hooghly's Chinsurah and Birbhum's Murarui those were affected by tornedo during the cyclone.

According to the sources in the state secretariat, around 3.81 lakh applications were received through the Duare Tran camps till June 18 and it revealed that they have sought compensation for more than 5.5 lakh cases for damages caused to houses, betel vine, and various items related to pisciculture and MSME sector as well.

Verification of all applications have to get completed by June 30 as the scheduled date for initiating transferring benefits direct to beneficiaries' accounts is May 1. "To ensure timely dissemination of benefits, the team of officers in the block level have carried out verification – along with application of geo tagging - technology braving the inclement weather as there was incessant rainfall since the first day the verification had begun," said a senior state government officer.

Verification of around 19,000 applications have been carried out in each of the past three days. The administration is eyeing to take up the number to at least 40,000 per day. Progress report on number of verification getting executed is assessed thrice a day. District administration is immediately contacted from the secretariat level to take up the matter with concern block where lesser number of verification is noticed.

Only the applications for damage brick kilns is still getting accepted as the order in this connection was issued later.