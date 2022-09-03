Despite govt's efforts, artisans refuse to use lead-free colours

Kolkata: Despite the best efforts of the state government, artisans at Kumartuli refuse to use lead-free colours considering they are more expensive than the traditional ones and do not give the same shine as the latter.



Year after year, the state government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested artisans of the idol hub to use natural colours, replacing the traditional colours, which includes low quality solvent-based paints. They typically have high levels of heavy metal composition which harms aquatic life during idol immersion in the water bodies.

In 2018, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) along with Kumartuli Association and Berger Paints India had provided eco-friendly colours to the idol-makers. However, the presence of it in the narrow lanes of Kumartuli is next to nothing. The artisans complain that the non-lead colours are more expensive than the traditional ones. "They cost Rs 150 while the non-lead ones cost Rs 250. In such times of inflation wherein cost of raw materials has risen, is it possible for us to afford the non-lead ones?" said an idol-maker in Kumartuli.

Even a member of the Kumartuly Mritsilpa Sanskrity Samity Sujit Kumar Pal finds it impossible to persuade the idol-makers to switch to eco-friendly colours.

"There are some who are applying lead-free colours but most of it depends on the budget," Pal said. One of the few people who are applying lead-free colours on idols is Dhananjoy Rudra Paul and Sons.

The idol-maker claimed that they have been applying eco-friendly colours for a couple of years. "It is expensive and very often we have to see the budget of the Puja to assess if it can be afforded. We are aware of the problems caused by the traditional paint and should actively try to reduce its usage," he said.