Despite getting money from Delhi government, BJP-led MCD failed to protect cows: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday claimed that despite getting money from the Delhi government, BJP-led MCD has failed to protect cows. He said that the North MCD has about Rs 32 crore fodder dues and the South MCD has not given money since February 2021, and the East MCD has not given money for the last three years.



Bhardwaj said: "Keeping cows as pets inside the house is banned under the MCD's DMC Act. The MCD is responsible for collecting these animals from the streets, alleys, and parks and transporting them to gaushalas or gau sadans. We have explained how a well-planned, well-organized mafia milks these cows, but when it comes to feeding them, the cows are released onto the streets, where they feed on garbage."

He added: Only non-producing cows can be kept in these gaushalas and gau sadans. All milking cows collected by the MCD are auctioned off. They are sent to cowsheds outside of Delhi after being auctioned."

Gaushalas receive Rs 40 per cow as a contribution. This contribution is for the cow's fodder, and the Delhi government contributes Rs 20 while the MCD contributes Rs 20.

"According to the information we have received from our Leader of Opposition South MCD Prem Chavan and Leader of Opposition North MCD Vikas Goel, the North MCD has not paid its share for many years. It owes roughly Rs 32 crore. South MCD has not made a contribution since February 2021, and East MCD has not made a contribution in the last three years, starting in

2018," he added.