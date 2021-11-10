Despite delays by Rlys, Tala Bridge to be commissioned by March-April, says Min

KOLKATA: State Public Works Department (PWD) minister Moloy Ghatak said his department was trying its best to commission the new Tala Bridge by March-April next year despite the delay caused by the Railways in certain matters.



"The shifting of the Railway quarters that fell on the alignment of the ramp to link the new bridge with Cossipore Road is taking a lot of time due to delay on the part of the Railways. We have released Rs 11 crore to the Eastern Railway some months back for the staff quarter rehabilitation but the work has ultimately started just a few days back. The work is now on track and we are trying our best to complete the bridge by March-April," Ghatak said.

The work for the ramp is an integral part of the new bridge that entails an investment of Rs 350 crore. It was stuck for the last few months because of the 38 Railway quarters that came in its way. The entire staff quarters needs to be vacated for PWD to start its construction work. PWD, the implementing agency of the bridge's reconstruction project, required the site to build a wider and longer ramp to connect Cossipore Road with the upcoming Tala Bridge for smooth movement of vehicles from Shyambazar to Dunlop. Atin Ghosh, who is the elected MLA from Cossipore-Belgachia raised the issue of the delay in the bridge's construction at the state Assembly on Tuesday and sought Ghatak's intervention at his level in taking up the matter with the ER authorities. "Firstly, there was delay in getting permission from the Commissioner of Railway Safety regarding construction of pillars for the project. Presently, steel girders made by Larsen & Toubro at Panagarh are awaiting the clearance of the ER authorities so that it can be commissioned at the site. Work will be delayed unless we do not get the nod of the ER," Ghosh said.

A 240-metre section of the 750 m new bridge will stand over the Tala tracks in the ER zone. The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge, which was a crucial link between Kolkata and the northern fringes, had begun in February 2020 after RITES and most importantly Bridge and Construction expert V.K Raina recommended pulling down of the bridge.