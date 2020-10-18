Despite complaint, builder goes ahead with illegal construction

Kolkata: Flouting all norms a builder is going ahead with illegal construction at Baisnabghata Patuli Township area.

The local residents reported the matter to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the illegal water connection was disconnected. But soon the builder used his influence and the supply of water was restored. This has happened at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that stern action would be taken against those involved in unauthorised construction. Firhad Hakim, chairman, board of administrators has warned the builders that no illegal construction would be allowed.

The construction is coming up at Plot number L 18. Local people lodged a complaint on September 4. An Assistant Engineer and another Sub Assistant Engineer visited the spot on September 6 and the builder failed to show any document.

The construction work was suspended. Officers of the local police station went to the site to ensure that no construction was being carried out. The builder

began work after stoping it for couple of days.