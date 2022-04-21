Desilting of rivers & its water management: Netherlands agrees to provide tech assistance

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the business delegation from Korea to set up electronics industry in Bengal while Amit Mitra, special advisor to the Chief Minister on finance sought the assistance of Netherlands in desilting of rivers and its water management at the Bengal Global Business Summit.



"You can come up with electronics industry in Bengal. We are ready to provide land if you need," Banerjee said with the Korean delegation promising to give a serious deliberation on this.

Bengal has a large number of rivers flowing through it and water management, proper siltation are of utmost importance. "We will seek your assistance in this regard as you are known for expertise in this area," Mitra said. The delegation from Netherlands have formally agreed to provide technical assistance and will be sending experts to help the state. The matter will be discussed in detail at the country-to-country meeting on Thursday.

The Kenyan delegation evinced interest in collaborating with the state in ship building and flower production. Mitra proposed to the delegation to explore opportunities of safari tourism similar in nature to Masaimara National Reserve. Education minister Bratya Basu and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim will be attending conferences on education and urban development in UK, Chief Minister announced before the delegation from UK.

Banerjee has also urged New Zealand delegation to explore opportunities of partnering with Bengal in the animal resources development sector with Bengal creating its own Banglar Dairy brand.