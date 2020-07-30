Deserted stretches, markets mark 3rd day of twice-a-week lockdown

Kolkata: The sustained campaign initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting people to follow lockdown norms has paid dividends with fewer incidents of violations being reported on Wednesday.



Announcing 'Unlock 3' guidelines on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs, meanwhile removed restrictions outside the containment zones on the movement of individuals during the night while allowing yoga institutes and gymnasiums to reopen from August 5. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones have been extended till August 31.

Complete statewide lockdown was imposed in Bengal on Wednesday — the third day of the twice-a-week exercise and the last one in the month of July. There will be a complete lockdown on seven days in August starting from August 5.

The Chief Minister repeatedly urged people to extend support by following the lockdown norms and not to come out of their houses without any valid reason on these days as it is essential to break the chain to check the Coronavirus spike.

As many as 2,294 people tested positive and 41 died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. At the same time, around 17,144 swab sample tests were conducted on Wednesday.

On the previous two days of the complete lockdown, 4205 and about 7,500 people were arrested on May 23 and 25 respectively. According to a senior officer, as per the reports from districts, the situation was much better on Wednesday compared to the previous two days with a lesser number of violations taking place in most districts. However, there were stray incidents of some found setting up their stalls at market places. Such incidents were reported from Canning in South 24-Parganas. The district administration took immediate action and legal steps have been taken against the offenders.

In Kolkata, as many as 721 people were arrested for violations of complete safety restrictions till 6 pm on Wednesday while the figure was 886 on May 23.

Some were found coming out on their two-wheelers for joyrides in certain parts of the state. But policemen posted at naka-checking points arrested such offenders and even seized their bikes.

Like the two previous days, police also made some violators do squats for venturing out of their houses for no valid reason. Such a scene was witnessed in Burdwan Town. Only in Cooch Behar, police had to chase down some locals as they had assembled in the locality for leisure chats. Some were even seen gathering near Bankim Setu in Howrah to collect food being distributed by a non-government organisation. It is being alleged that some people were found there with flags of a political party around their necks.

Besides naka-checking and patrolling in different areas, the police have maintained a close vigil in lanes and bylanes using drones.

A senior police officer said awareness campaigns have been carried out across the state for the past few days about the necessity of maintaining proper lockdown on these days and people are also cooperating to bring down the number of cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the MHA on Wednesday said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

It has also been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. Besides, Metro services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls shall remain closed.