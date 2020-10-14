Deputy Magistrate helps to carry body of Covid infected to ambulance

Kolkata: In a unique incident a deputy magistrate intervened and helped to lift a Covid infected dead body from the morgue and put it into an ambulance as there was none to do the job. The incident took place in Coochbehar.



No health workers were there to lift the dead body from the morgue. The question arises why no health workers from the hospital came forward to assist the deputy magistrate. It was learnt that the deceased, a youth, was a resident of Railway siding in Siliguri. He had met with a road accident three days ago and sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to the Siliguri hospital where he had undergone Covid test. Before the report came, his health condition deteriorated. He was being shifted to Coochbehar when he died on the way. It was later learnt that he had been infected with Covid. As a result, his body was kept at the morgue of the Coochbehar Medical College.

On Monday night an ambulance came to take away the body but no health workers came forward.

Having found no option, a deputy magistrate came forward and lifted the body from the morgue with the help of two civil defense staff and put the body in the ambulance.