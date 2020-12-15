Deputy Election Commissioner likely to visit state on Wed

Kolkata: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is likely to visit Bengal on Wednesday for a three-day-tour when only a few months are left for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.



Jain will be accompanied by a team of the Election Commission of India. He will be holding a meeting with senior election officials of the state to review the situation.

On December 17, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with district magistrates, superintendents of police and commissioners of police in a five star hotel in central Kolkata. The meeting is expected to commence from 11 am.

The deputy election commissioner would also be holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, Health Secretary NS Nigam and Director General of Police Virendra.

The next day, that is on December 18, Jain will be holding a meeting in Malda in morning and there will be another meeting on the same day in evening in Siliguri.

There was a meeting between Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bengal along with all district magistrates on Monday through video conference in which all aspects of the ongoing correction in electoral roll has been assessed. It has been assessed whether the task that how much percentage of work that was supposed to get completed by December 15 has been undertaken.