Deputy CMOH of Purulia dies of Covid

KOLKATA: Dr Satya Narayan Chowdhury, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health in Purulia died of Covid in a private hospital in the city on Saturday night.



He was recently promoted to the post of Assistant Director of health services but he could not join the office.

It may be mentioned here that a week ago the daily infection in Bengal remained around 500.

The infection curve started mounting up since last Wednesday.

More than 150 doctors have died in Covid in Bengal in the previous two waves of Covid. He had some comorbid issues like hypertension, sugar.

He used to have regular medicines.

Medical fraternity has mourned the untimely death of Dr Chowdhury.

A senior health official of the district said that Dr Chowdhury had reluctance to use masks. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. Meanwhile, the active cases in state stood at 17,038 on Sunday.