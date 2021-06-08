Depts directed to surrender all unutilised funds

Kolkata: The state Finance department has issued a memorandum directing all bodies under administrative departments to surrender the fund that is lying unutilised in the local fund or deposit accounts.

It has been directed that "all funds transferred on or before March 31 and lying unutilised on May 31 in the local fund or personal ledger account or deposit or bank accounts (except interest bearing and other Deposit accounts) will have to be surrendered by June 15".

According to a senior official of the state Finance department, the step has been taken to ensure proper utilisation of fund. However, it would not be implied for certain cases.

Such cases include funds of interest bearing deposit accounts including provident fund deposit accounts, funds pertaining to BEUP/MPLAD scheme, RIDF and other externally aided projects and funds transferred for purchase of land.