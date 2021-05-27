Dept to submit report about damaged power lines to govt in 72 hrs

KOLKATA: The Power department will submit a report to the state government within 72 hours regarding the damages caused in the power lines due to cyclone Yaas.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought a report from the Power department. It has become difficult for the Power department employees to visit the affected areas in various districts due to heavy inundation.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas said: "The senior power officials have been staying at the office for the past four days. They are conducting video conferencing with the district officials from time to time to assess the situation at the ground level and to ascertain the extent of the damage. As many as 14 districts have been affected. In many places, there is waist-deep water and electric poles have fallen and power lines snapped."

"Innumerable sub-stations have gone under water and transformers damaged in various districts which include Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Jhargram, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, and Purulia. Due to heavy inundation, our officials in the districts cannot reach the spots and assess the situation. We hope that we will be able to send the assessment report to the Chief Minister within 72 hours as instructed," minister also added.

Biswas also pointed out that senior officials will stay at Vidyut Bhavan on Thursday as well to supervise the relief works.

Power department employees will complete the assessment of the affected areas as soon as the water recedes otherwise their lives would be at risk, the minister pointed out. Biswas stayed at the control room on Tuesday night and took part in the video conferencing with the district officials. He also issued necessary instructions to the officials. No power cut has been reported from any hospital, the minister assured.