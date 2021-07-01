Dept to make list of people using blue lights on vehicles

KOLKATA: Strengthening vigil against misuse of blue beacon lights, the state Transport department has decided to make a list of persons using such lights on their vehicles following the arrest of the accused in the vaccination scam case, Debanjan Deb.



"We have asked the

Transport department to make a list of people using blue lights on their vehicles," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim.

He reiterated that a circular in connection with beacon light (Red and Blue) has already been issued to the state Transport department.

However, red beacon lights are not used nowadays.

Deb used to move around in a Toyota Innova SUV, bearing the registration number WB06R-0999 and fitted with a blue beacon light, a flag, logos and stickers representing the government of West Bengal pasted on the front and back of his vehicle's windshield.