Dept ready to supply uninterrupted power during Durga Puja, says Min

KOLKATA: State Power minister Aroop Biswass said despite the increase in electricity demand, the Power department is ready to supply uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja.



On Thursday, Biswas met with the puja committees along with agencies like Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Coal India and Indian Railways to discuss about the steps that need to be taken for smooth electricity supply during the Puja days.

Biswas informed that the repairing and maintenance works would be completed by September 30, so that no obstruction ruins the festive mood of the people. The work had been delayed due to bad weather conditions, he said.

This apart, the minister informed that during the Puja days, CESC will operate 170 mobile vans for urgent repairing work while WBSEDCL will operate 2319 mobile vans for High and Low Tension work purposes.

It has been mentioned that the demand for electricity has gone up compared to the past few years.

After going through the details of electricity consumption of the past three years, a tentative list has been prepared with expected consumption.

Biswas also claimed that at present there was no shortage of coal as WBSEDCL was extracting coal from five mines which supply around 60 per cent of the demand. For the remaining 40 per cent, the company was dependent on Coal India.

This apart, it has been informed that a round-the-clock-control room will function from Vidyut Bhavan which will monitor the zonal and divisional control rooms during the puja days.

"We are prepared to supply obstruction-free electricity during the puja days. My request to the people is please let us know through the control rooms about any irregularity or disturbance and obstruction so that action can be taken quickly. The control room numbers will be announced in a few days," said Biswas.