Depression weakens, but beach towns in state to witness high sea waves:MeT

kolkata: Depression that remained over Odisha moved northwest and it has weakened in the process.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has however predicted that despite the weather system continuing to move westward, various beach towns in East Midnapore and also South 24-Parganas will continue to witness comparatively higher sea waves till Thursday.

A weather official said that the well marked low pressure lay over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh region on Wednesday.

The weather system weakens to a low pressure area as it continues to mow westwards. It will merge with the pre existing circulation over the Gulf of Cambay and Saurashtra, experts said.

The depression had no major impact on Bengal as the city and several south Bengal districts received sporadic heavy rainfall in some parts. The depression also lashed Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with very heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

The city partially remained cloudy on Wednesday with the lowest temperature recorded at 25.6 degree Celsius, 1 degree below normal. Kolkata recorded the highest temperature at 30.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

The relative humidity remained around 89 per cent on Wednesday morning. According to the MeT office prediction, the lowest temperature in Kolkata may remain around 25 degree Celsius on Thursday while the highest temperature may hover around 30 degree Celsius.

Almost all the south Bengal districts will receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. People along the coastlines will witness tidal waves.

Weather experts apprehend that the rain deficit which the state registered in the past two months may be compensated to some extent this month. South Bengal registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till now but north Bengal has received 4 per cent extra rainfall so far.

North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year.

Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019.