Deployment of Central Forces for civic polls: HC seeks state & SEC's responses to PILs by Feb 9

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Monday sought response from West Bengal Election Commission and State government in connection with PILs seeking deployment of Central Parliamentary forces during the upcoming civic polls. The next hearing is on Wednesday.



While elections to four municipal corporations —Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandernagore— are scheduled to take place on February 12, the results for the same will be declared on

February 14.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj, on Monday, directed the counsel appearing for the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Advocate General S.N Mookherjee.

This apart, the counsels appearing for the State Election Commission and the State government have been asked to take instructions in the matter and apprise the court of their decision in the next date of hearing scheduled at 10:30 am on February 9.

Senior Advocate Pinky Anand and Advocate Biwalldal Bhattacharya, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there have been reports of political violence in places where the upcoming municipal polls are scheduled to take place and accordingly deployment of Central forces were required.