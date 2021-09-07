Department-wise state-level monitoring, coordination meet to be held every month

Kolkata: The state government has prepared an administrative calendar to conduct department-wise state-level Monitoring and Coordination Meetings every month for better coordination and convergence of major schemes.



The meetings would commence from September 13 and it would be held every month on pre-scheduled dates for respective departments.

The meeting for the School Education and Higher Education department with major issues including midday meal, scholarships, distribution of tablets, students' credit card and Utshashree would be held on every first Monday of a month from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Similarly, the meeting for the Health department would be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

There would be discussions on issues related to Covid situation, surveillance on vector borne disease, Swasthya Sathi, Bangla Matri Prakalpa, State Health Indices Monitoring and Health Infrastructure and Services.

The office of the Chief Secretary has issued an order in this regard directing concerned officers of every department to submit reports of their major flagship schemes at least three days prior to the date of meeting.

Information in this regard has been given to all departmental heads. A schedule for the departments has been prepared containing dates, time and issues to be discussed in the meetings.

In the meeting that to be held in second Tuesday of every month from 3 pm to 5 pm would be on "public services and employment" in which officers of departments including Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Mass Education Extension and Library Services, Health, School Education, Urban Development, Madrasha Education and Minority Affairs, Self Help Group and Self Employment and Labour Department would be present.