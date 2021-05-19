Department seeks nod to carry on maintenance of Damodar basin

KOLKATA: The state Irrigation and Waterways department has taken a crucial initiative to carry on with the maintenance and upgradation of lower Damodar basin following Covid norms amid the present restrictions in the state to give respite to nearly 30 lakh people before the onset of monsoon in the second week of June.



The department has sought permission from the Chief Secretary to carry on with the necessary work following Covid norms when a set of restrictions has been imposed in the state in the pandemic situation. The special permission is needed to complete the necessary work by June 10 to avoid flood-like situations in vulnerable areas.

At the same time, state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra and Minister-of-State Sabina Yeasmin held back-to-back meetings at Jaj Sampad Bhavan at Salt Lake on Tuesday taking a stock of the preparation ahead of the monsoon.

The first meeting was attended only by the top officials and engineers of the department while senior representatives of Central agencies including Central Water Commission (CWC), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Damodar Valley River Regulation Committee (DVRRC) were present in the second meeting.

"A preliminary discussion has already been held. On Wednesday, a formal letter would be given to the Chief Secretary urging him to give relaxation to continue with the work of maintenance of lower Damodar basin following Covid norms so that the needed tasks can be completed before June 10. It is essential to ensure that the residents of Amta, Udaynaraynpur in Howrah and certain parts of Hooghly do not suffer due to flood-like situation in the coming monsoon," said the state Irrigation minister.

The state government has taken up a World Bank project worth Rs 3,000 crore for maintenance of lower Damodar basin to avoid floods on 4.79 lakh acre that will benefit 27 lakh people. At the same time, three additional control rooms at Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur and Malda in North Bengal will be operating from June 1. The main control room is already functioning at Jal Sampad Bhavan.

Most importantly, the state Irrigation and Waterways department will also be getting rainfall data of two more observatory stations. One is at Sagat while the other one is at Tarakeswar. The data will help the officials for a better assessment of the situation in the lower Damodar basin.

Both the CWC and IMD officials have been urged to provide all related information without any delay while DVRRC was asked not to allow release of water without consulting the state government.

The Mamata Banerjee government has also taken up many projects for river Ganga though the Centre is yet to release even a part of the sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the same and maintenance work at 90 per cent of the vulnerable areas has already been completed.