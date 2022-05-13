Deocha Pachami: Suvendu faces 'go back' slogans
kolkata: The tribals of Mathurapahari village in Birbhum showed black flags to Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, when they tried to enter the village to protest against the state government's policy to acquire land for Deocha Pachami coal field.
The tribals held a procession with bows and arrows and shouted go back slogan when the BJP leaders tried to enter Mathurapahari village. The BJP held a rally on National Highway 60 to support the agitating tribals. Sensing that they might enter the village, the tribals organised a rally and shouted go back slogans. They even called Adhikari and Mazumdar "agents." Sensing that the situation might go out of control, they left for Kolkata without making attempt to enter the village and express solidarity with the tribals. The tribals said they would not tolerate intervention by any political party.
The state government has offered package for the tribals to vacate their land for the Deocha Pachami coal mine project. The BJP has raised its voice after the package was announced.
