'Deocha Pachami project will lead to employment of over 1L youths'

kolkata: Emphasising on the huge potential of livelihood opportunities to be generated by the project, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said—while addressing a sea of supporters during the Martyrs' Day programme at Dharmatala—after completion of Deocha Pachami coal mining project, more than one lakh youths would get jobs.



Banerjee said the biggest coal block in the country would solve the power crisis in Bengal for the next 100 years. "The coal, that has been excavated, is of high quality. It will resolve the power crisis for the next 100 years and we will be able to sell power," she explained.

Banerjee reiterated that the state government did not believe in setting up industries by throwing people out of their lands. "We believe that agriculture and industry should go hand-in-hand, but never by dislodging people from their land," she maintained.

The TMC chief also highlighted that the Tajpur Port would give jobs to the youths. She said when the country's unemployment has gone up by 45 per cent, in Bengal it has decreased by 40 per cent. She maintained that many leather industries have set up their units in Bengal and thousands of new employment opportunities have come up in Bantala. The state government would set up 500 industrial parks across the state, she added.

Danjuni to Raghunathpur Expressway via Panagarh would fetch investment worth Rs 72,000 crore. Also, Dankuni Amritsar freight corridor would attract new investment to the state, she added."Bengal is now an investment destination. More IT firms are coming up in the Silicon Valley in New Town giving more job opportunities to our youths," Banerjee, said adding "the state government is committed to bring all-round development in the state." She said various projects like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Rupashree would continue to assist people coming from all walks of life. "Swasthya Sathi has helped people to get treatment free-of-cost and all these projects will continue," she remarked.