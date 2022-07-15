Deocha Pachami: Digging starts at about 14 sites for coal mine project

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project the Deocha Pachami coal mine is set to translate into action as the state government inches one step closer with digging works commencing at about 14 sites under Deocha Pachami.



Advanced machines have arrived which will count the layers of coal mines. According to the local administration, a survey for digging will be carried out at Deoangunj, Harinsinga, Kendrapahari and other adjoining areas. The digging survey will help the administration determine in which layer coal will be available. Digging started at Kendrapahari area with the help of local people, a senior administrative official of Birbhum said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 9, 2021, had announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block, clearly stating that there will be no acquisition of land like what had taken place during the Left Front rule.

As a part of the Chief Minister's rehabilitation package for those who have given their land for the proposed coal mine project, the state government on July 8, 2022, handed over appointment letters to 260 youth from the families of land givers who will be appointed as junior constable. The programme was held at Birbhum's Suri where the family members of land givers were given appointment letters.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that about 5,100 such posts have already been approved. Banerjee had handed over employment letters, leases and compensation cheques to about 203 landowners in February, 2022.

She already made it clear that work would first commence on 1000 acres that belong to the state government. Land will be taken only from those who will be willing to give them, Banerjee had clarified.

The constant attempts by the opposition parties, the BJP in particular, to stall the project proved futile as the state government has fulfilled the requirements of the local land givers.

A team of BJP functionaries headed by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and a separate group led by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury allegedly tried to fuel tribal unrest in Deocha Pachami over the project. The opposition party leaders chose to visit the place at the time of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). The Trinamool Congress slammed the opposition parties' attempt and accused them of conspiring against industrialisation in the state.

The state government in February this year approved relaxation in recruitment for those who would give their land for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum. State government has also decided that one member from each of the families who will give their land for the project will be handed over a job of a junior constable or a senior constable depending upon their educational qualification.