Deocha Pachami: CM announces Rs 10K cr compensation package for rehabilitation

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at the world's second largest Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district at the earliest, clearly stating that that there will



be no acquisition of land like that had taken place in Left Regime.

"There will be no acquisition of land at Deocha Pachami as it has taken place in Singur (by the then Left Front government for the small car factory). The work will start from the piece of land measuring around 1000 km (at Dewanganj and Harisingha) of Deocha Pachami that is completely owned by the state government. The state government would ensure rehabilitation of the people who would give their land for the project. They will be provided with alternate land, houses, job to at least one person from each family and all their rights would be protected," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The Deocha Pachami coal block is spread across 3,400 acres at Mohammad Bazar block of Birbhum district with around 1,198 million tonne coal reserve and 1,400 million tonne cubic basalt deposit. Around 21,000 people (including 3,601 SC and 9,034 ST) people reside in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area.

Announcing the rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore for the project where there will be state's investment would be of Rs 35,000 crore for coal extraction, the Chief Minister said that it would lead to a direct and indirect job creation for at least 1 lakh people and the rehabilitation package has been finalised following detailed discussion with all stake holders.

A person who has house on a piece of land would get a compensation of something between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh for per bigha. Apart from which they would also get additional Rs 5.5 lakh each as an allowance for "maintenance, shifting, cattle shed, etc". They would also get a house measuring 600 sq feet each at RR Colony. The state government would set up a Model RR Colony with all civic amenities including road, drinking water supply, health centre, power supply, anganwadi centres, ration shops, banks, playground, community centre, prayer halls for people from all religions and burial ground.

A member of the families, which will loose their land and house, or that of a share cropper will be provided with a job of junior police constable. There are around 4,942 people, who have been identified so far.

Around 3,000 crusher labourers would get a maintenance charge worth Rs 1.20 lakh as maintenance charge for a year. Again, around 160 agriculture labourer in the area would be getting one time assistance of Rs 50,000 each and 100 days work for 500 days.

The state government would also compensate for the land and buildings of 285 owners of crushers in the area along with a shifting allowance of Rs 50,000 each. Each of them would also get 10 trucks basalt free of cost in a time span of 6 months. They would also be rehabilitated at the Basalt Industrial Park that will come up at Chanda mouja. Compensation would also be provided to around 27 quarry owners as well.