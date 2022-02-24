Deocha Pachami: Bengal begins disbursal of compensation

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed compensation cheques, land pattas and appointment letters to the persons who have given their plots of land for the Deocha Pachami coal mining project at Muhammadbazar in Birbhum.



She said that 1,500 people have already agreed in handing over their plots of land for the project and they will also receive the benefits from the government soon.

The Chief Minister handed over the compensation package to 6 persons from Nabanna Sabhaghar where she chaired a meeting of the Industrial Promotion Board ahead of the 6th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in April.

A total of 203 people who gave their plots received the facilities across the state on Wednesday.

Banerjee reiterated that the state is providing a relief and rehabilitation package of Rs 10,000 crore for those who are giving their land for the project which will entail an investment of Rs 35,000 crore.

The initial package had provided one employment for one member of every family as Junior Police Constable. In the revised package that has been approved recently, those with higher qualifications will be provided with a higher grade posting in police or an equivalent posting in other departments namely Group C category under which a total of 5,100 people would be provided jobs under this.

The compensation states that long-term occupants in the area will be provided with land patta and compensation package.

"Once the project gets commissioned we will ensure that the local people are provided with jobs. There will be over one lakh employment in the project," Banerjee said.

Banerjee assured that there would not be any forceful land acquisition and urged a section of the people who have been agitating not to do politics and deprive people of the one lakh jobs that the proposed project will ensure. "There is an effort to spread misunderstanding about the project by a section of people. Some coal mine owners and Jharkhand-based organisations have been trying to mislead the local masses about the project for their vested interest," she had said earlier.