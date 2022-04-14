Deocha Pachami: 9-member team of Mahasabha expresses satisfaction after meeting CM

kolkata: Representatives from the Birbhum Jomi, Jibon, Jibika O Prakriti Bachao Mahasabha expressed their satisfaction after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them of examining their demands with a humanitarian approach and offering them the best possible package in connection with the Deocha Pachami coal block project.



A nine-member team of the Mahasabha met Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday and spoke about their demands associated with the project that will come up at Muhammad Bazar in Birbhum.

They demanded revocation of the case against some members of the Mahasabha alleging that they have been falsely implicated. They also raised allegations about a mafia racket operating there and urged for its immediate unearthing. Sources in Nabanna said that Banerjee gave a patient hearing to their demands and assured them of all support from the government. According to a senior Nabanna official the team led by Shadi Hansda was briefed in details about the benefits of the project and the package that the government is offering by Banerjee herself in presence of Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

People from 36 villages in the area are part of the Mahasabha. About 20 members came to Nabanna and 9 of them took part in the meeting.

The Mahasabha informed the Chief Minister that they will submit in writing about how they want to see the project getting fructified and their demands in connection with the package that has already been announced. The state government is hopeful that the misunderstandings about the project among the villagers who are a part of the Mahasabha will be cleared after Banerjee's meeting at Nabanna. The state is providing a relief and rehabilitation package of Rs 10000 crore for those who are giving their land.