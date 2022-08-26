Deocha Pachami 2nd survey: Digging at another 5 sites starts

KOLKATA: In the second phase survey, digging has begun at five sites in Birbhum's Deocha Pachami coal mine.



According to the district administration, the second phase of digging will be conducted at about 25 sites. It may take some more time to complete the second phase survey as there may be water logging issues if there is rainfall.

The district administrations have taken some steps so that the digging works are not hampered due to rain.

The first phase for the survey of digging works concluded on Wednesday. The district administrations will hold talks with the local villagers before initiating digging works in the second phase as well. The government will only go ahead through dialogues with the villagers. On Wednesday, an administrative meeting was held in Birbhum under the leadership of the District Magistrate Bidhan Roy, district police superintendent Nagendranath Tripathi to discuss various issues.

Digging works in Deocha and Pachami area will be carried out under the second phase. Digging works for the first phase started at 14 sites under Deocha Pachami on July 14 and digging was done at Deoangunj, Harinsinga, Kendrapahari and other adjoining areas. The digging survey will help the administration understand as to which layer the coal will be available.

Mamata Banerjee's dream project of Deocha Pachami coal mine is going to be translated into action as the state government has successfully completed the first phase survey.

There had been constant attempts by the opposition parties and the BJP in particular to stall the project. It proved futile as the state government has fulfilled the requirements of the local land givers.

The Mamata Banerjee government on November 9 last year announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block, clearly stating that there would be no acquisition of land like what had taken place during the Left Front rule.

State government on July 8 handed over appointment letters to 260 youths from the families of land givers who will be appointed as junior constables. Another 78 land givers got appointment letters a few days ago.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that about 5100 posts have already been approved. She had also made it clear that work would first commence on 1000 acres that belong to the state government. Land will be taken only from those who are willing to it.