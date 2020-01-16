Dental implant clinic proving a boon for patients at R Ahmed Hospital

Kolkata: The dental implant clinic at Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital has turned out to be extremely handy for the hospital authorities to conduct teeth implants completely free of cost.



Thousands of patients across the state have benefitted immensely after a separate implant clinic was introduced at the hospital last year. Doctors from the department of Prosthodontia, department of oral and maxillofacial surgery and the department of Periodontia are treating the patients at the new dental clinic at the hospital.

A patient usually has to pay anything between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 for a single implant at private establishments, depending on the quality of the implants.

To equip the dental implant clinic in a better way, a number of new instruments have been installed recently. According to sources in the hospital, the clinic has got an RVG, a digital x-ray machine which is required for providing better treatment to the patients.

A Physiodispenser, which is a device used for surgical implant operation, has also been set up at the implant clinic. A new front loading autoclave machine has also been installed at the hospital. It is an instrument used for sterilisation.

In this clinic, artificial teeth are being implanted replacing those which have been damaged due to various causes. The doctors in the hospital will determine whether the patient will be requiring a single implant or multiple ones.

A senior professor of the department of Periodontia and Public Health dentistry said that the whole process of dental implant might take about four months and the process is conducted in a phased manner.

A titanium base is implanted as a root on the jawbone and an artificial teeth made of ceramic is fitted on the base. The teeth can be implanted a couple of months after the titanium base is fitted on the patients' jaw, so that the base becomes a permanent part of the jaw through Osseointegration.

It is a process that allows dental implants to become a permanent part of the jaw, the professor said.