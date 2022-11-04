Dental check-ups at regular intervals are a must: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim urged people to go for oral check-ups at regular intervals as people have a tendency to visit dentists only when toothache becomes unbearable.



He visited the dental unit at the Duare Sarkar camp at the Chelta Boys' School on Friday morning. The unit is the first of its kind at the Duare Sarkar camp.

"I will request people to have oral check-ups at regular intervals and they should not ignore toothaches. Oral hygiene is very important and neglecting it could be very risky. Even I do not visit the dentist till my toothache becomes unbearable but that's not the right thing to do," Hakim said.

The dentists at the camp examined Hakim's oral health and found it satisfactory.

The dentists said it is absolutely necessary to examine oral health of people, particularly children, at least once a year. Deterioration of oral health indicates the onset of various diseases. "Do not neglect oral hygiene and consult a dentist in case you face the slightest difficulty," they suggested.