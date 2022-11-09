Dengue surge: Hosps in affected areas asked to run 24x7 fever clinics

kolkata: State government has asked the hospitals in the affected areas to run round the clock fever clinics in the wake of rising number of dengue cases. The hospital authorities will have to ascertain if dengue patients getting admitted to hospitals have any other comorbidities.



Special teams will be sent to the affected districts to monitor whether the anti-dengue drive is being carried out properly or not. The Bengal government has already allotted around 750 crore to check dengue. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the administrative officials of four affected districts in south Bengal including Kolkata reviewing the dengue situation after four dengue deaths were reported in Kolkata on Monday.

Apart from Kolkata, the administrative officials of the other three districts ~ Howrah, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas have been asked to maintain better coordination with the representatives of the civic bodies where caseloads are high. During the video conferencing, Dwivedi directed that the District Magistrates (DMs) of the three districts will discuss and review the dengue prevention and control activities with the councillors of the civic bodies where dengue infected cases are comparatively higher.

The Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has been asked to hold a meeting with the urban bodies to review the dengue situation. ASHA workers will be fully utilized to combat dengue, sources said.

A senior health department official said that additional teams have already been deployed in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area to further intensify vector source reduction and spraying of larvicides.

With the number of dengue cases going up in various pockets, teams have been constituted which will make additional rounds of house-to-house visits. Sources said that the Chief Secretary during the meeting with the health officials took a detailed stock of the dengue situation in the affected areas and also inquired as to why the infection rate is higher in some pockets. Dengue fatalities have become a cause of concern for the health department.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Siddhartha Niyogi said that the rate of transmission seems to have stabilized, with a little decrease in the test positivity rate.

Larval density is also on the decline. Around 932 fresh dengue cases have been reported across the state on Tuesday while around 6,114 dengue tests were carried out.

State Health department has already asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts to prepare data to find out if the dengue infected patients were earlier affected with Covid.