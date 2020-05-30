Dengue prevention drive: KMC to intensify vigil in 31 wards

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will intensify its vigil in 31 wards which are most vulnerable to Dengue.



The decision was taken at a high level meeting held at the KMC headquarters on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Atin Ghosh, member, board of administrators.

The areas in North Kolkata that have been identified as "most vulnerable" are those surrounding Talla, Shyambazar, Hatibagan and its neighbourhood that fall under wards 1, 3, 5, 6.

Similarly, areas surrounding Mullickbazar, Topsia, Free School Street, Collins Street and and its neighbourhood that fall under wards 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 57, 63, 67, 69 and areas surrounding Gariahat, Monoharpukur and its neighbourhood that come under wards 85, 74, 81, 82 and areas surrounding Tollygunge that include wards 93, 94, 95, 98, 99, 100, and 107 and pockets in Behala that fall under wards 121, 129, 131 and 132.

Senior civic officials said in 2019 during may the total rainfall in the city was 78 mm. Between may 1 and may 28, the city received 503 mm rainfall and according to the Met office monsoon will enter the state on time, as a consequence steps to prevent the spread of Dengue need to be intensified. The civic authorities will spray mosquito repellant if rain water is found in pockets on low lying areas and the Solid Waste department will have to be immediately informed if drains become clogged.

The borough offices have been urged to prepare a list of land that has not been used for long time. The rapid action teams (16 in numbers) to intensify vigil at the institutional buildings like office premises, hospitals etc.

The residents have been urged to ensure that there is no accumulation of water on the roof and the rainwater pipes are cleared.

They have to check the overhand tanks and underground reservoirs and ensure that they are covered properly. Residents have also been asked not to throw garbage in the open land.