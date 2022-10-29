'Dengue positivity rate remained between 14 & 17% in past few days'

kolkata: A 55-year-old man, resident of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas, died of dengue at Beliaghata ID Hospital. The victim, Dinabandhu Ghosh, was admitted to the hospital for a week.



He was recently shifted to a critical care unit as his health deteriorated. Death certificate issued by the hospital mentioned that the patient was affected with dengue.

According to the Health department sources, dengue positivity rate remains between 14-17 per cent in the past few days. On Thursday, the dengue positivity rate stood at 16 while on Wednesday the figure remained slightly higher at 17.12 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that one Guriya Kumari Rajak (22), resident of Bhawanipore, died on Wednesday within 48 hours after she had delivered a baby boy at the SSKM Hospital. The death certificate issued by the SSKM Hospital mentioned that the patient was affected with dengue.

As many as 52 people have so far died in the state, out of which nearly around 17 are from Kolkata. As many as 592 fresh dengue cases were detected across Bengal on Thursday when around 3,594 samples were tested. Around 974 fresh cases were found on Wednesday when around 5,710 samples were tested. Around 877 new cases were found on Tuesday. As many as 694 cases were found in the state on Sunday. The single day figure jumped on Monday as it reached 823.

State Health department has laid stress on house-to-house surveys in the area where dengue cases have been reported.

The civic bodies have been asked to carry out surveys at every house which are situated close to the houses where dengue cases were recently reported.

The health workers will go to the places and collect data from every household.

State Health department data shows among the dengue deaths, many victims belonged to the younger generation. This has become a concern for the Health department.

According to unconfirmed sources, around 11 people died of dengue in Bengal between the end of the Durga Puja and Kali Puja.

Most of the victims were aged between 25-39 years. Health experts have said that a delay in dengue detection may prove fatal for patients.