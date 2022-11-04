Dengue positivity rate highest in 44th week: Report

Kolkata: Dengue positivity rate in Kolkata has been the highest in the 44th week as the figure was recorded at 24.8 per cent while the state's average stood at 12.7 per cent, says the latest survey carried out by the state health department.



According to the survey, around 2,747 dengue tests were carried out in Kolkata in 44th week out of which 681 tested positive. Jalpaiguri comes second and Hooghly third as far as the positivity rate is concerned. Positivity rate was registered at 24.5 per cent in case of Jalpaiguri and 20.8 per cent in Hooghly in the 44th week. Around 1,086 samples were tested in Jalpaiguri out of which 266 became positive while in case of Hooghly 2,379 tests were conducted and 496 were found positive.

Situation improved in North 24-Pargans as the positivity rate was registered at 10.6 per cent in the 44th week. Around 10,981 samples were tested in North 24-Pargans out of which 1,166 came positive. Dengue situation remained worst in North 24-Parganas in the 42nd and 43rd week as it registered 2,926 infected cases followed by Murshidabad, Kolkata and Hooghly.

In the past 7 days, Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and Siliguri District Hospital registered the highest number of cases as the figure was registered at 136 and 125 respectively.

MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata saw 106 fresh cases in the last seven days while Barasat District Hospital registered 96 new cases.