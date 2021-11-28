Dengue: Many Salt Lake houses served notice, non-complying residents may be summoned

KOLKATA: Several Salt Lake residents have been served notices by the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after aedes aegypti mosquito larvae were found in several households.



The residents, who have been served with the notices, may get summons from the District Magistrate's (DM) office as the BMC authority will send the names if found not complying with the instructions given.

According to Pranay Ray, member, Board of Administrator of BMC, in-charge of Health department said in past two months around 300 dengue cases were reported. After the monsoon was over BMC staff visited several households and found mosquito larvae. The house owners were cautioned and asked to clear the stagnant water and clean the premises. It is alleged that mosquito larvae are being found in pots, jars, abandoned containers, on the rooftop inside the houses. To combat with the dengue, six Rapid Action Teams in six boroughs have been set up which will visit every household. These teams will work under a task force. Also, BMC is using drone to check the rooftop of the houses. On Monday, drone will be used to check the rooftop of the houses in AK block.

It is also alleged that several residents of Salt Lake even refused to allow the BMC staff to check the house premises for mosquito larvae and spray chemicals.

Ray said: "We had cautioned the residents verbally earlier. When they were found not following our instructions, notices were sent. It has been decided that if any residents are found not complying with the notices, then the names will be sent to the DM office. They may be called by the concerned officer there for explanation."