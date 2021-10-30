Dengue, malaria: Civic bodies asked to step up vigil

kolkata: The state Health department has urged all the civic bodies in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and also Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria and other vector-borne diseases as the number of infected cases are still on the rise, mostly in the urban areas.

According to sources, more than 2,700 dengue cases have been reported in the state since January this year. North 24-Parganas has been the highest contributor of dengue cases this year followed by Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Howrah. Health experts have pointed out that prolonged rainfall has further complicated the situation. As per data, around 136 dengue cases have been reported from North 24-Parganas in the past one week while Kolkata has seen 114 new cases during the same period and South 24-Praganas 34 and Howrah 26.

All civic bodies have been requested to conduct dengue tests on random basis in the affected pockets where there has been a surge in the past few days. The civic bodies have to conduct a survey within 50 meter radius from the house where a dengue case is reported.