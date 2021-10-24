Dengue, malaria cases on the rise in state

Kolkata: At a time when Covid infected cases are on the up in Kolkata, dengue and malaria infected cases have also been on the rise and have been reported from various hospitals. Many children have been affected with dengue and malaria in the city, including other districts also.



According to data, around 224 people have been affected with dengue in the state till July. Around 9,684 people have been affected with malaria till August out of which 2 died in the state so far.

The number might have further gone up in the last two months.

In another development, the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital has set up an acute respiratory infection (ARI) ward after around 9 infants below the age of six months died at the hospital in October so far. These infants were suffering from fever and respiratory distress.

Apart from a 120 bed general ward, an ARI ward with 65 beds has been opened to accommodate these

patients.

Around 1000 infants have been admitted to the hospital with respiratory distress and cold in October so far out of which 9 died following complications, a senior official of the hospital said.