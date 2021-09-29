Dengue, malaria cases on rise; state takes steps to combat spike

kolkata: Dengue and malaria cases are on the rise in various pockets of the city and its adjoining areas.



Kolkata contributes around 80 per cent of malaria cases in the state. Entomologists were of the opinion that the prevalence of dengue and malaria was negligible last year as the outdoor activities were restricted due to complete lockdown imposed by the state.

The state Health department and various civic bodies have already issued strict instructions to check accumulated water in the vicinity.

The health workers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other civic bodies have been carrying out door-to-door campaigns to make people aware.

The experts have warned that the cases may rise further in the next couple of weeks if the water puddles created by torrential rains are not properly addressed. Puddles serve as ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

In the wake of a sudden rise in both malaria and dengue cases, the state Health department and KMC have been working hand-in-hand to combat the challenges posed by the dreaded diseases.

An under-graduate student and a resident of Behala died of dengue last week.

According to a senior official of the KMC, a number of dengue and malaria patients are being reported on a regular basis from some parts of the city.

Several places under borough VII have been affected. The areas like Jadavpur, Behala, Tollygunge have also reported dengue cases.

An undergraduate student from Behala, Avirup Saha died of dengue last week. A 67-year-old woman from Garia also died of dengue a couple of days ago.

Malaria cases have been found in some pockets of North and Central Kolkata. The cases have been reported from Girish Park, College Street, Amherst Street, Narkeldanga, Burrabazar, Rajabazar, Park Circus, Ripon Street.

The civic body has been conducting rigorous campaigns and also preventive measures to check the spread of dreaded diseases.

Measures are being taken in these areas to spread awareness and also check the diseases. Hospitals across the city are seeing patients being admitted with malaria dengue and scrub typhus.

In the wake of the rising number of cases, the state Health department and the KMC have been working hand-in-hand. It may be mentioned here that more than 151 children were admitted to Kalna Hospital in East Burdwan with fever in the last six days.

"Dengue appears to rear its head during September and cases peak in October. We expect that the number will not reach an alarming situation this time. Both the government and private hospitals have been seeing a rise in the number of patients with dengue and malaria. People must be little aware and they should not allow water to accumulate in their surroundings," said Dr Swapan Biswas, a senior doctor from a government hospital.

Dr BC Roy Children Hospital and a private children hospital in Park Circus are overburdened with patients who are affected with vector-borne diseases.

All the private hospitals have been asked by the health department and the KMC to share malaria-dengue related data on a regular basis.